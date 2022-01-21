The first meeting between the Panthers and Cougars is in the books for the 2021-2022 season. On Monday evening, the visiting Cougars fell to Russellville by a score of 62-44.
The two teams traded shots early in the game with Russellville putting up 17 to Logan’s ten in the first period. AJ Woodard and Eli McMurry each hit a three-pointer for the Panthers early on. Kade Wall and Jack Delaney hit for three in the opening frame.
The Cougars got six points from Wall and Delaney both in the second and trailed the Panthers by only 5 at the break. It was 28-23 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Panthers got nine points on 3-pointers from Jayden Russell. Russellville scored 20 in the 3rd period to widen the gap. It was 48-33 in favor of the Panthers going into the 4th.
Dakota Clinard, Kade Wall, and Jack Delaney each hit shots in the 4th for the Cougars. Logan County scored 11 in the final period of play. Russellville added 14 additional points in the 4th. The final was 62-44.
Jovari Gamble led the Panthers with 14 points. Jayden Russell finished with 13. AJ Woodard had a good game with ten points. Eli McMurry scored eight in the win.
For Logan County, Jack Delaney finished with 13 points. Kade Wall had 12 on the evening. Dakota Clinard scored nine for the Cougars. JunVontre Dillard finished with six.
The Panthers move to (4-8) on the year. Logan County is (0-15.)
See more photos on page A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.