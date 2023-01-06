Bowling Green brought its basketball team to Russellville on Tuesday to face the Panthers. The Purples are having a good year with a record of (11-3) entering the game against the Panthers. Russellville came out of the gate fired up and playing well. The underdog Panthers finished the first period on top, 16-12. The deep bench on the Purple’s side proved to be too much for Russellville in the end. Bowling Green took the win 81-62.
Three Panthers scored in double digits against the Purples on Tuesday. Eli McMurry led the charge with 18. Jayden Russell hit for 11 points. Nick Woodard finished with ten. McMurry hit four 3-pointers and shot 2-for-2 from the line.
