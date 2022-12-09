The young 2022-23 season is slowly picking up as the local teams shake off the rust and find a rhythm. The Lady Panthers had to wait the longest out of our four teams to play a home game. On Tuesday, the Lady Gators came to Russellville High School for a girls’ game. In the end, the Lady Panthers fell 56-47 after getting off to a hot start.

Russellville hit the court and took control early. LaReesha Cawthorn hit for 12 in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. A’miyah Collier, Brinley Mason, and Aubreigh Cross added two points apiece. At the end of the first period, it was Russellville 18 and Greenwood 10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.