The young 2022-23 season is slowly picking up as the local teams shake off the rust and find a rhythm. The Lady Panthers had to wait the longest out of our four teams to play a home game. On Tuesday, the Lady Gators came to Russellville High School for a girls’ game. In the end, the Lady Panthers fell 56-47 after getting off to a hot start.
Russellville hit the court and took control early. LaReesha Cawthorn hit for 12 in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. A’miyah Collier, Brinley Mason, and Aubreigh Cross added two points apiece. At the end of the first period, it was Russellville 18 and Greenwood 10.
The Lady Gators finally found a way to hit baskets in the second period while the Lady Panthers struggled to get the ball to fall.
Mason scored the lone five points of the period while Greenwood went on a 19-point run. At the half, Greenwood had a 29-23 lead.
Russellville came out of the locker room with new momentum and scored 14 in the 3rd. Collier, Mason, Cawthorn, and M’Riyah Boyd each hit shots in the 3rd period. The Lady Gators added 18 more to their total, taking a 47-37 lead into the final frame.
Cawthorn and Mason hit 3’s in the fourth period. Collier added two more, as well as the Lady Panthers, outscoring Greenwood 10-9 in the 4th. It would not be enough to overcome the deficit though. Greenwood took home the win, 56-47.
LaRessha Cawthorn scored 22. Brinley Mason had 13. A’miyah Collier finished with eight. Aubreigh Cross and M’Riyah Boyd scored two each.
Russellville will play at Caverna on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.