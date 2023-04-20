Tuesday evening, Logan County hosted the first Clash of the Cats softball game of the season. The Lady Cougars used the long ball to take care of business and win 5-2 over Russellville. Emerson McKinnis hit two home runs and McKenzie Robinson added another in the district win.
Logan County got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Hailey Burgess led off with a single. After a fielder’s choice and a walk, a defensive error on a grounder led to the first two runs of the game. Logan went up 2-0 after one.
Russellville went down in order in the 2nd. McKenzie Robinson hit a two-out homer for the Lady Cougars to make it 3-0 after two innings of play.
Emerson McKinnis led of the third inning for Logan County with the first of her two home runs. The score would remain 4-0 until the top of the fourth. Russellville got on the board with a 2-out RBI single by Crissy Higgins.
The Lady Panthers scored again in the top of the fifth inning on an error. The score was 4-2. McKinnis homered again in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-2 Logan County.
5-2 would be the final in the first Clash of the season.
For Logan County, Hailey Burgess and Emerson McKinnis each had two hits. McKenzie Robinson’s home run was the only other hit.
Russellville got two singles from Chloe Penrod and a single each by A’miyah Collier and Crissy Higgins.
In the circle for Russellville, A’miyah Collier had five strikeouts and allowed five hits. Shayla Johnson went the distance for Logan County, fanning three and allowing four hits.
Logan County is scheduled to play Butler County on the road this evening. Russellville will be at home against Christian County.
