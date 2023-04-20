Tuesday evening, Logan County hosted the first Clash of the Cats softball game of the season. The Lady Cougars used the long ball to take care of business and win 5-2 over Russellville. Emerson McKinnis hit two home runs and McKenzie Robinson added another in the district win.

Logan County got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Hailey Burgess led off with a single. After a fielder’s choice and a walk, a defensive error on a grounder led to the first two runs of the game. Logan went up 2-0 after one.

