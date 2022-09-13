The Logan County volleyball team has won the Kentucky 2A-Section 2 title and will march onward to the state tournament. The wins came on Saturday against Warren East and Warren Central.
The Lady Cougars will play on Friday, Sept. 16th at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro for the opening round against Section 8 winner, Floyd Central at 1:15 p.m. If they win that match, they will advance to Saturday and then Sunday for the title.
Logan County (11-3) is having another fantastic season on the volleyball court. They are also (4-0) in district play this year.
“Congratulations go out to the Logan County Volleyball Team! What a championship match it was. The Lady Cougars were determined to win their first-ever sectional, which is exactly what they did, defeating the Lady Raiders 3-2. Congratulations also to Ms. Caroline Kelley on being named MVP of the Section 2 Tournament,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director.
