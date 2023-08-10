Saturday night Russellville hosted the first-ever annual alumni soccer game between former players of Russellville High School and Logan County High School. Russellville won the shootout as the final score was 8-6. The game was organized to help fundraise for both schools’ soccer programs, in addition to the growing interest and participation in soccer locally. The game had a pretty sizable turnout as cars rolled into the sports complex beforehand.
Speaking with Cameron Kisselbaugh, Russellville’s middle school soccer head coach, he talked about how important a game and event like this was, “We have worked tirelessly to show how there is need for this sport, and this alumni game is just one way of showing how far we have come and how much it is loved by so many people.”
Alumni of all ages, younger and older were excited to be back on the field for another game. “It was awesome seeing so many different generations out there, from back in 1992, to guys in my era, then you have Jeramy Rust’s era, all of us out there playing together. What I love is you didn’t see any of us getting mad at each other, instead picking up each other and elevating one another truly shows the love for the sport that we have.” Kisselbaugh said.
Kisselbaugh further commented after the game, “I hope the people who came out tonight, this will start changing a lot of minds in the area, that we can have more than one sport going on at a time and get the same support.”
The passion and competitive fire could be witnessed in the match between the hometown rivals. The physicality and intensity made this game feel like it was the World Cup final and the crowd was electric. It was a high-scoring affair as goals were traded left and right between the two squads. Logan County scored the first goal of the night courtesy of Nick Petrie, but quickly Russellville would respond back with one of their own tying the game inside the 15th minute.
By the end of the first half, the game was all tied up 4-4. Russellville gained a two-goal advantage inside the 20-minute mark, but Logan County would try to close the gap inside the 10-minute mark bringing the score to 7-6. Ultimately, Russellville closed the door on a comeback scoring a goal within two minutes left to go up 8-6 to finish out the game.
Nick Petrie would go on to get the hat-trick, leading Logan County’s squad with 3 goals scored on the night, along with Lucas Davenport, Ethan Haley, and Andy Katz knocking in one apiece. As for Russellville’s team, 2021’s state-leading scorers Avery Fleener, Hunter Armistead, and Luis Pacheco found the back of the net twice, and Jonathan Evans and Dalton Gilbert each scored once. Dustin Brown assisted on two of the goals for the night.
