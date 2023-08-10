Saturday night Russellville hosted the first-ever annual alumni soccer game between former players of Russellville High School and Logan County High School. Russellville won the shootout as the final score was 8-6. The game was organized to help fundraise for both schools’ soccer programs, in addition to the growing interest and participation in soccer locally. The game had a pretty sizable turnout as cars rolled into the sports complex beforehand.

Speaking with Cameron Kisselbaugh, Russellville’s middle school soccer head coach, he talked about how important a game and event like this was, “We have worked tirelessly to show how there is need for this sport, and this alumni game is just one way of showing how far we have come and how much it is loved by so many people.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.