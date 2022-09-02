Logan County hit the road on Tuesday to face Franklin-Simpson on the soccer field for a district doubleheader. The Lady Cougars took the field first and battled for their second district win of the year. They won the game 1-0 over Franklin. The Lady Cougars previously beat Todd County 2-1 in mid August.
In Franklin on Tuesday, Maria Rogers scored the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Elana Edler recorded four saves. The Lady Cougars (3-6) will play at Todd County on Tuesday.
