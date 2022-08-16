The Logan County Lady Cougars Volleyball program hosted area middle school teams on Saturday for a morning of volleyball action. Auburn, Adairville, Chandlers, Lewisburg, and Olmstead each attended the event.
The Volleyball Jamboree featured each varsity middle school team playing two sets while the JV played one. Items were collected for the Logan County Humane Society. The event was also a fundraiser for the Logan County Volleyball team.
