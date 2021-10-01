Both the Logan County and Russellville football teams will be back at home this evening. The Cougars (4-1) will welcome the Hopkins County Storm (4-1.) The Panthers (5-1) will play Fulton County (1-5) at Rhea Stadium.
Logan County got a big district win over Hopkinsville last week on the road. The only blemish on their record this season is a 22-7 loss to Greenwood.
Russellville will celebrate homecoming against the 1A district opponent Fulton County. Last week, the Panthers beat Barren County in Glasgow.
