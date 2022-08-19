The Lady Cougars of Logan County picked up a nice season-opening win over district opponent Todd County in volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars held off a late-set rally by the Lady Rebels to get the opening set win, 25-21. The Lady Rebels bounced back and took the second set, 25-16. Logan County swept the last two sets, 25-15 and 25-19 to win 3-1.
