The Russellville Panthers traveled to Warren Central High School on Saturday and earned their first win of the season. The 3-1 win over the Dragons marked the first win since May 3, 2021, against Caverna. Russellville won that game 6-3 and finished (2-32) on the season.
This season, the Panthers currently have a (1-14) record with the momentum ticking in the right direction. Coach Kenneth Edmonds recorded his first win as coach at Warren Central. The Panthers continue to show improvement game after game as the 2022 season wears on.
On Saturday, Davin Holloway pitched a solid game for the win over the Dragons. Holloway finished with 10 strikeouts while only walking two and giving up two hits.
Russellville scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Holloway and Khristian McCall each drove in a run with a single apiece. Eric Zamarripa knocked in the third run of the game with a single in the 6th inning. The final would be 3-1 in favor of the Panthers.
Tonight, the Panthers are scheduled to host a district game against the Todd County Central Rebels. The Rebels come into the game with a record of (14-5.)
