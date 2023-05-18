Logan County High School is proud to announce the following students have been selected to receive the annual Lewisburg Banking Company’s Student-Athlete of the Year award for their respective sports.
They will be recognized in the front lobby by the bank and received certificates and t-shirts.
Braden Engler — boys golf
Abby-Grace Forbes — girls golf
Davin Yates — baseball
Norah Epley — softball
Sarah Gill — girl swimming
Ethan Dukes — boys swimming
Andrew Katz — boys soccer
Calista Petrie — girls soccer
Sam Larson — boys cross country
Faith Higgins — girls cross country
Sam Larson — boys track
Aubreanna Evans — girls track
Emma Jackson — cheerleading
Eli Hawkins — football
Sarah Howard — girls tennis
Taylor Corbin — boys tennis
Aubrey Sears — volleyball
Kade Wall — boys basketball
Gracie Borders — girls basketball
Isaac Stanley — boys archery
Kinsey Hayes — girls archery
Kamdyn Coomer — girls bass fishing
Landyn Gorrell — boys bass fishing
The following student-athletes are recognized for earning the KHSAA Triple Threat Award. These athletes earned this recognition by participating in all three seasons of athletic competition.
They too, will also be given a certificate and have their photos taken.
Hunter L. Holloway (track, basketball, football)
Aubreanna Evans (track, basketball, soccer)
Nia Scipio (soccer, cheerleading, track)
Kade Wall (basketball, football, baseball)
Brady Hinton (basketball, football, baseball)
SPORTS UPDATE
VOLLEYBALL
LCHS is proud to announce Caroline Kelley and Haleigh Wood are going to be playing collegiate volleyball at Lindsey Wilson. Congratulations to both of these Lady Cougars. Both will have their signings on Monday, May 22nd at the Logan County CTC starting at 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Cougars earned a spot in the 4th Region baseball tournament by defeating Todd County Central on Monday (10-2). The Cougars faced off with the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats in the championship game last night in front of a large crowd here at LC. The Cougars came up short (11-1). The 4th Region Baseball Tournament draw will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 9 a.m. at Warren East High School. Monday, May 22nd, District winners will play host to district runners-up. The semis will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd (5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.) and the 4th Region Championship Game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays games will be held at Western Kentucky University.
LC players making the 13th District All-Season Team are Davin Yates, Isaac Stanley, Chance Sweeney, and Brady Hinton. Congratulations to all and good luck at regional baseball!
SOFTBALL
The Lady Cougars earned a spot in the 4th region softball tournament by defeating the Lady Rebels of Todd County Central on Monday (3-1). The Lady Cougars played host to the Lady Wildcats of Franklin-Simpson Wednesday night in the 13th District Championship. The LC All-Season members were recognized after the championship game. Softball regional draw will be held at Warren East Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
4th Region Softball will also take place at WKU starting on Monday, May 22nd and run through Thursday.
TENNIS
The LC tennis teams will be playing in the 4th Region Tennis Tournament at Greenwood Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
Both teams will be competing for a spot in the KHSAA State Championships this Saturday as they travel to Meade County on Tuesday, May 23rd for regional competition.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL
The young Cougars competed in the 13th District Championship against Franklin-Simpson and came up short.
“We are so proud of the accomplishments of all of the teams! Watching what you do each and every day is truly amazing and makes you winners, regardless of the score.....simply amazing,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Schools Athletic Director. “Hats off also to all of our outstanding coaches!”
This week’s sports block is brought to you by Greg Howard, Logan County Schools Athletic Director.
