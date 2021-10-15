With both of our local teams playing excellent football this season, the 2021 Clash of the Cats has been circled on calendars across Logan County for some time.
Logan County (6-1) comes to Rhea Stadium with a perfect class and district record. Russellville (6-1) has outscored opponents 244-83 so far this season.
Both teams have a strong ground attack. Each running back crew has logged just over 1500 yards this season.
Ryan Rayno leads the Cougars with 644 yards and eight touchdowns. Wyatt Blake has six touchdowns with 308 yards rushing. Russellville’s Jovari Gamble has scored ten touchdowns on the ground and collected 705 yards through seven games. Blake also has five receiving touchdowns and 346 yards. Russellville has 15 touchdown passes this season using seven different receivers.
Logan County has won the last four times the teams have played each other. Last season it was 29-7 at Logan County.
The game time is at 7 p.m. at Rhea Stadium.
