Logan County sent both the softball and baseball teams to Russellville on Tuesday for the last Clash of the Cats of the 2022 regular season. Both Cougar teams would complete the season sweep over Russellville after getting the wins.
The Lady Cougars won the game 8-3. The Cougars beat the Panthers 11-0.
Emerson McKinnis popped two home runs on Tuesday. She had four RBI’s in the game. Shayla Johnson hit a triple and single. Trinity Case hit three singles in the Clash. There were also hits by Hailey Burgess, Ali Garrett, Nora Epley, Maddix Mowles, and McKenzie Robinson for the Lady Cougars.
For Russellville, Jaylah Kees hit two doubles and Jacklyn Zuege added another. A’miyah Collier totaled three hits in the game. Ja’eda Poindexter and Matt Penrod also hit safely for the Lady Panthers.
Addie Mosier and A’miyah Collier pitched for Russellville. Each had two strikeouts and allowed two earned runs.
Shayla Johnson threw the complete game for Logan County with four strikeouts and the win.
Over on the baseball field, Logan County got hits from Chance Sweeney, Harper Butler, Brady Hinton, Davin Yates, Kade Wall, Jack Delaney, Connor Binkley, Tripp Wadlington, and Tate McLean.
Logan Gidcumb threw the complete game and had ten strikeouts. He allowed no runs, no hits, and no walks.
The Cougars will face Todd County in the opening round of the district tournament on Monday.
