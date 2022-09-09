On Aug. 16, the Cougar and Lady Cougar golf teams traveled to Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course to play Franklin Simpson. The Lady Cougars had a solid day on the links with all three ladies playing well. Abby-Grace Forbes led the way shooting a 38 followed by Emma Fitzgerald with a 44 and Lexi Plummer with a 49. The Cougars were led by Braden Engler who shot an even par 36. He was followed by Tanner Robinson who shot a 41, Karson Rogers 44, Riley Sheppard 44, Sam Britt 58, and Zach Krohn 54. The Cougars did come up short in the team score falling to Franklin Simpson by 3 shots.
On Aug. 23, the LCHS golf team was back at Rolling Hills Golf Course to host the Warren East Raiders and Lady Raiders. The Cougars came up short in the team scores falling to the Raiders by 4 shots. Braden Engler led the Cougar scoring efforts with a 42 followed by Tanner Robinson 44, Karson Rogers 48, Riley Sheppard 55, Sam Britt 56, and Zach Krohn 52. The Lady Cougars were led by Abby-Forbes 40, Emma Fitzgerald 43, and Lexi Plummer 50. The JV was able to play in the home match also, the scores were as follows: Keatin Robertson 61, Jackson Williams 51, Mason Logsdon 54, Caiden Kirby 63, and Eli Morgan 66.
The LCHS Golf Team traveled to Franklin Country Club on Aug. 27 to compete in the Wildcat Shootout. This was also a 2A State Qualifier for the Logan County boy’s team. The boys started the day off on the course. Braden Engler led the boy’s team shooting a 77, Tanner Robinson 83, Karson Rogers 91, Sam Britt 97, and Riley Shephard 103. Braden Engler’s 77 was good enough to claim one of the two individual qualifying spots. The Lady Cougars were next with Abby-Grace Forbes shooting a 79 and Emma Fitzgerald shooting a 92.
Logan County Golf recently had two individuals qualify for this year’s Kentucky 2A State Championships at Owensboro Country Club on Sept. 12. On Aug. 7, Abby-Grace Forbes qualified by shooting an 84 in the Cougar Classic which was the original qualifier. The weather kept the boys from qualifying that day so it had to be moved to the Wildcat Shootout in Franklin on Aug. 27. Braden Engler shot a 77 in the Wildcat Shootout to qualify for one of the two individual spots. Congratulations and Good luck to Abby and Braden as they prepare and compete in the 2A State Championship.
Logan County Girls Soccer defeats Warren Central to advance to the Regional Final of the District 2A tournament. Warren Central opened the scoring early in the first half with a well-executed direct kick just outside the penalty box. Elizabeth Phelps chipped a ball over the Warren Central goalie to even the score later in the first half. The Lady Cougars took the lead for good in the second half on a nice goal from Natalie Cates from a difficult angle on the right side. The rest of the game was intense with both sides creating goal-scoring chances. Ella Moore anchored the Lady Cougar defense and Elana Edler made some timely saves to keep the score at 2-1 when the final whistle blew.
On August 22, the Lady Cougars traveled to the confines of the Allen County-Scottsville gym and came away victorious winning three straight (25-11, 25-21, 25-16). The Lady Cougars also captured the victory 2-0. In district play on Aug. 23, the Lady Cougars took the district win over Russellville 3-0. (25-10, 25-7, 25-3) The JV team won 2-0.
This past Saturday the Freshman and JV teams traveled to South Warren to compete in the Freshman and JV Tournaments. The JV team won the tournament by going 5-0 and the Freshman are still improving, despite going 0-5.
“Congrats to everyone and we look forward to sharing more Cougar and Lady Cougar successes soon,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director.
