RUSNWS-09-09-22 Sports Block 1

Abby-Grace Forbes and Braden Engler

On Aug. 16, the Cougar and Lady Cougar golf teams traveled to Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course to play Franklin Simpson. The Lady Cougars had a solid day on the links with all three ladies playing well. Abby-Grace Forbes led the way shooting a 38 followed by Emma Fitzgerald with a 44 and Lexi Plummer with a 49. The Cougars were led by Braden Engler who shot an even par 36. He was followed by Tanner Robinson who shot a 41, Karson Rogers 44, Riley Sheppard 44, Sam Britt 58, and Zach Krohn 54. The Cougars did come up short in the team score falling to Franklin Simpson by 3 shots.

On Aug. 23, the LCHS golf team was back at Rolling Hills Golf Course to host the Warren East Raiders and Lady Raiders. The Cougars came up short in the team scores falling to the Raiders by 4 shots. Braden Engler led the Cougar scoring efforts with a 42 followed by Tanner Robinson 44, Karson Rogers 48, Riley Sheppard 55, Sam Britt 56, and Zach Krohn 52. The Lady Cougars were led by Abby-Forbes 40, Emma Fitzgerald 43, and Lexi Plummer 50. The JV was able to play in the home match also, the scores were as follows: Keatin Robertson 61, Jackson Williams 51, Mason Logsdon 54, Caiden Kirby 63, and Eli Morgan 66.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.