Logan County Lady Cougars’ basketball player Gracie Borders signed her much-anticipated letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for the Lindsey Wilson Lady Blue Raiders last Wednesday at the Logan County Career and Technical College.
It took many months for a decision but Borders is relieved that she will get to continue to play the game she loves and attain an education at Lindsey Wilson.
“I am so blessed to meet everyone that recruited me but when I met with coach John (Wethington), I just felt like I was at home,” Gracie Borders said. “He along with coach Terran (Duncan) were very welcoming. The facilities and campus are very nice and playing at the NAIA level is a good fit for me. I didn’t want to go too far away but Lindsey Wilson is only a couple of hours away so everybody can come and watch me play whenever they can.”
Lindsey Wilson College is a private United Methodist private-related college in Columbia, KY. Degree programs are offered at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. The college was founded in 1903 as a training school by the Louisville Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church South. Named in memory of the late nephew and stepson of Catherine Wilson of Lebanon, Ky., who died in 1902, the school was originally called Lindsey Wilson Training School to prepare young people of the area for coursework at Vanderbilt University and training students to become educators.
Borders had a fantastic senior season for the Lady Cougars. In 29 games, she averaged 16.4 points per game as she made 133 of her 270 shots and 30 of her 83 shots from the 3-point line to shoot 46.4% from the floor. She shot 75% from the free throw line, making 120 of her 160 attempts, to score 476 points. She also averaged 10.7 rebounds per game as she grabbed 309 rebounds. Her hard work did not go unnoticed as she was an All-13th District Team selection, first-team All-4th Region Team selection, 4th Region All-Tournament Team selection, and Oak Tree Awards’ Player of the Year.
During the offseason, not only did Borders hold a job but she also played for the Southern Kentucky Starz AAU basketball team and always found time to be in the gym working on her game. She received offers from Asbury, Brescia, Campbellsville, Centre, Freed-Hardeman, Lindsey Wilson, and Spalding. When she made her final decision, she personally called every coach that recruited her and told them of her decision.
This is also a special day for Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler as this is her first player to sign a collegiate basketball letter of intent since taking over as the head coach for Logan County.
“Gracie had a real difficult time with her decision. More so to the fact that with her decision, some people would have been disappointed and she doesn’t like doing that,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler said. “I told her that I would be with her along the way. I would help her make sense of it all. At the end of the day, this will be your new home for the next four years so she needs to go somewhere where she would be happy. She bonded with all the coaches she met but really more with Lady Blue Raiders’ assistant coach Terran Duncan early on and I can tell that she was drawn to head coach John Wethington but for her, she is a competitor and has the success of Wethington’s program and she wants to contribute to more success for the program. For her, being there just felt right. I am so excited to see her play at the next level.”
“We’re so proud of having not only another basketball player but a student-athlete join our program,” Blue Raiders’ head coach John Wethington said. “She will be joining some very familiar faces she has played against such as Alera Barbee from Franklin-Simpson and Lucy Patterson from Warren East just to name a few. She has come up and played around with us and the team fell in love with her. Gracie has a motor and that is something you can’t teach. We had some injuries that hurt us last season and right now we are making sure we have enough players like Gracie to get after it and hopefully maintain the same playing level whoever is on the floor. We’re so excited to have her sign with us today.”
Wethington also added that Borders will need to adjust to the speed of the game on this level, mainly because of the shot clock. Sometimes If the first three looks are not open, you will have to find creative ways to make sure to get the shot up before it expires.
“Getting used to the shot clock and getting in better shape will be the two main things that I will be focusing on,” Borders said. “My goal for my freshman season is to be able to help the varsity team as much as I can. I am sure a lot of my time will be on the JV so I want to defend, rebound like I know I can do, and be one of the top scorers.”
Borders will major in health and physical education with her goal in mind to come back and be a Logan County Lady Cougars’ basketball coach.
