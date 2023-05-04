RUSNWS-05-04-23 BORDERS SIGNING

Gracie Borders (center) signs her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Lindsey Wilson College with Lady Blue Raiders’ head coach John Wethington (left) and her feather Travis (right) watching on.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

Logan County Lady Cougars’ basketball player Gracie Borders signed her much-anticipated letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for the Lindsey Wilson Lady Blue Raiders last Wednesday at the Logan County Career and Technical College.

It took many months for a decision but Borders is relieved that she will get to continue to play the game she loves and attain an education at Lindsey Wilson.

