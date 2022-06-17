Photos by Kelly Phillips
Russellville Softball players A’miyah Collier and Jacklyn Zuege were named to the Class A All State Softball Team. A’miyah 1st team and Jacklyn 2nd team. Russellville softball player Jaylah Kees was selected to the Kentucky Junior West All Star team.
