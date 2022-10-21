The XC team traveled to Christian County High School for the King and Queen of the West.
“Our young men and women did an outstanding job on Saturday. All 12 runners (6) females and (6) males ran personal best times. We had two overall winners Sam Larson won the boys varsity with a time of (17:24.2) and Faith Higgins won the girls elementary with a time of (6:51),” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.