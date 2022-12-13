Jayden Russell put up 25 points against the Gators on Friday as Russellville got a big win, 71-56.

The Panthers made a statement early, scoring 23 in the first period on Friday. The Gators managed eight in the opening frame. Jayden Russell hit four 3-pointers in the first, while Tutu McKeage scored five to open the game. Jayren Byrd, Eli McMurry, and AJ Woodard scored two each in the first period.

