Jayden Russell put up 25 points against the Gators on Friday as Russellville got a big win, 71-56.
The Panthers made a statement early, scoring 23 in the first period on Friday. The Gators managed eight in the opening frame. Jayden Russell hit four 3-pointers in the first, while Tutu McKeage scored five to open the game. Jayren Byrd, Eli McMurry, and AJ Woodard scored two each in the first period.
Russellville kept their foot on the gas for the second frame, scoring 22 more. Greenwood picked up the pace some and scored 18 going into the break. It was 45-26 at the half.
Russell had 23 points in the first half.
After halftime, The home team came out firing once again. Russellville hit for 19 points in the third. Noah Stovall, Nick Woodard, Tutu McKeage, Jayden Russell, and AJ Woodard all collected points in the period. After three, it was Russellville leading 64-39.
The Panthers slowed down the game in the final period. They only scored seven points in the 4th period, but had the game in control. The final was 71-56 at Russellville High School on Friday.
Russell had 25 in the win. McKeage finished with 14 points. AJ Woodard scored nine, Nick Woodard had eight, Eli McMurry scored seven, Jayren Byrd hit for six, and Noah Stovall had two points in the win.
The Panthers are scheduled to be on the road for the rest of the year. The next home game will be against Bowling Green on Jan. 3, 2023.
