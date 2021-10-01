In the final regular season Clash of the Cats soccer match on Monday, the Russellville High School boys beat Logan County 10-0.
Avery Flener, Milo Brooks, and Dalton Gilbert had three goals apiece in the win. Jeremiah Smith had one goal and Dustin Brown was credited with eight assists. The Russellville Panthers then ended the regular season with a 5-1 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
In the girl’s game, the Logan County Lady Cougars won 4-2. The game was tied 2-2 last in the second half before Logan County picked up two goals to secure the win.
Kadyn Costello scored twice for Logan County. Addie Corder and Guilia Sperandio each added one goal. The Lady Panther goals were scored by Jermani Morris and Emily Stapleton.
