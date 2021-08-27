There’s a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport. In some communities the shortage is critical and high school games are being either postponed or canceled.
Becoming a high school official is the easiest call you’ll ever make. High school officials protect the integrity of the games our kids love to play by demonstrating qualities like honesty, objectivity, consistency, courage, and common sense. They have the opportunity to help teenagers learn life lessons that will benefit them for a lifetime. As veteran officials continue to retire, new officials have an opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of young people every year.
Consider the many benefits of becoming a high school official:
You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community
It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition
Hours are flexible
You’ll earn extra income
You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun
The bottom line......the future of high school and middle school sports is at a crossroads. The lack of officials in all sports has High School Athletic Associations across the United States searching for answers. If we continue down this road, the mention of shorter seasons or only playing once a week is just a few issues we may have to face. In a time when student involvement in athletics continues to increase, the shortage of officials is tugging at the very heart of youth athletics. We must do our part and reach out to our former athletes and coaches and encourage them to be a part of maintaining our high school and middle school sports heritage for many years to come. I know we have many sports-minded community members and we must find a way to get them involved.
If anyone is interested in becoming a licensed sports official, I would be glad to share the registration process with them, along with the benefits of being an official. Our communities across Kentucky are needing officials in the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling, lacrosse, basketball, and many more. Please consider being a licensed official today.
