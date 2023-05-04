On Tuesday, Russellville hosted district games on the softball and baseball fields against Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Panthers pulled out a 2-0 win over the Lady Cats. The Panthers fell to the Wildcats on the baseball diamond, 11-0.

It was Senior night at the Russellville High School softball field. The Lady Panthers were looking to avenge an earlier season loss to Franklin-Simpson. On April 11th, Russellville traveled to Franklin and fell 5-0 in the first meeting of the season.

