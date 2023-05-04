On Tuesday, Russellville hosted district games on the softball and baseball fields against Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Panthers pulled out a 2-0 win over the Lady Cats. The Panthers fell to the Wildcats on the baseball diamond, 11-0.
It was Senior night at the Russellville High School softball field. The Lady Panthers were looking to avenge an earlier season loss to Franklin-Simpson. On April 11th, Russellville traveled to Franklin and fell 5-0 in the first meeting of the season.
The Lady Panthers picked up an early first inning run after Ja’eda Poindexter bunted her way safely to first and came around to score on an RBI by Jaylah Kees. Both teams were locked into a brutal pitcher’s duel for the remainder of the game with no scoring until the bottom of the 5th when Russellville plated another to go up 2-0. Jaylah Kees started the inning with a double. She would score on another double hit by Matt Matt Penrod. 2-0 would be the final.
A’miyah Collier threw the complete game shut out. She struck out six while allowing four hits. The Lady Panthers had ten hits in the win.
Russellville moves to (3-2) in district play. The Lady Panthers will play Butler County on the road tonight.
The Panthers fell 11-0 to the baseball Wildcats on Tuesday. The two teams also played in Franklin on Monday with the Cats winning 21-1. Russellville will host Fort Campbell tonight for Senior night.
