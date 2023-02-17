Logan County and Russellville Independent will have representation on the Kentucky Middle School All-Stars. Congratulations to RJ Osborne, Michael Montgomery, Davis Switzer and Maliq Ford.
The 9th annual Playmaker Basketball Academy Tennessee/Kentucky Middle School All-Star Game will have players from 10 counties in the Middle TN/Southern Kentucky area.
7th Grade Boys (West)
Head Coach: Rayco Bryant — Franklin Simpson
Assistant Coach: Kyle Morrison — Russellville
Elijah Flippin — Russellville
Ian Wells — Bowling Green
Ziggy Carothers — Bowling Green
Caleb Brooks — Bowling Green
Ethan York — Drakes Creek
RJ Osborne — Logan County
Michael Montgomery — Logan County
Kentrell Hayes — Todd County
Nash Forshee — Franklin Simpson
Donovan Dudley — Franklin Simpson
Chase Bell — South Warren
Easton Burch — South Warren
8th Grade Boys (West)
Head Coach: Drew Pool — Todd County
Assistant Coach: Elijah Bell — Todd County
Jamarion Gardner — Russellville
Keshawn Moore — Todd County
John Ross Cardwell — Todd County
Miles Reding — Todd County
Camden Page — South Warren
Ian Daniel — South Warren
Embree Dotson — Bowling Green
Arlando Davis — Bowling Green
Drake Tabor — Drakes Creek
Davis Switzer — Logan County
Maliq Ford — Logan County
Dshawn Fugate — Franklin Simpson
Brody McAlister — Franklin Simpson
