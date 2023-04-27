The Logan County Lady Cougars, the Section 2 champions, split a pair of games this past Saturday at the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
Lady Centurions — 4 vs Lady Cougars — 1Logan County was stymied at the plate as they struck out, as a team, 14 times at the plate as they could not generate any offense in their loss to Christian Academy- Louisville.
“Rough day at the plate for us. Christian Academy’s pitcher dictated the game in our first game,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “We put some hits together but it was very late in the game and we dug ourselves into a hole, which we have done several times this year. We’re working on getting that consistency. We didn’t adjust and their pitcher did a great job. She had some spin with good location and different speeds.” We have to minimize the number of times we strike out at the plate. We need to put balls in play, put pressure on the defense and maybe we can grind out some of those runs.”
Shatla Johnson pitched a complete game as she threw seven innings allowing four runs, two of which were earned, on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
“This season, this was our first game on carpet, speed, or synthetic turf,” Shayla Johnson said. “The ball bounces a whole lot more. The pitching mound is definitely different and we had to get used to that pretty quickly. It was a challenge to pitch. We had to wear turf shoes so I didn’t have spokes so I had to make adjustments. You have to have another mindset when you play on this kind of field.”
Christian Academy-Louisville scored a run on a passed ball in the top of the 1st inning for a 1-0 lead. They added another run, making the score 2-0 in the top of the 3rd on a fielding error. In the top of the 5th, the Lady Centurions scored on an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Logan County had scoring opportunities. They had a runner at second in the bottom of the 2nd, and at first and second in the bottom of the 4th but could not cash in on their opportunity.
The Lady Cougars got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 6th as with one out, Emerson McKinnis hit a solo home run to center field that made the score 3-1 and some much-needed momentum.
“My first two at bats were not good at bats. I was too anxious, swinging at junk. I couldn’t even drive it if I tried,” Emerson McKinnis said. “I was thinking of just hitting a line drive in my third at bat. Just trying to get something going and I saw the pitch that was inside, kind of closed my eyes, and swung. Was hoping that Jesus would take it over the fence and it kept going and going and it did.”
They would once again have baserunners at first and second but once again, they were left stranded.
The Lady Centurions took advantage of having the bases loaded with two outs as they squeezed out an infield fielders’ choice to score another run that made the score 4-1.
The Lady Cougars got a base runner on first in the bottom of the 7th but could not advance her on the base path to end the game.
Kinley Holloway led the team with two hits with Emerson McKinnis having the only RBI and scoring the only run of the game for Logan County.
Lady Cougars — 3 vs Lady Hawks — 0Logan County bounced back from their tough defeat to Christian Academy-Louisville with stellar defense and pitching and timely hitting as they shut out Pike County Central.
Shayla Johnson once again went the distance as she pitched all seven innings allowing five hits and struck out seven batters.
“I was comfortable on the mound in this game,” Shayla Johnson said. “I’ve always played on a dirt field but once I finally got used to it, I was back to myself. Got my momentum back and back to my mechanics. I knew what I was doing. And McKenzie (Robinson) came in and played at shortstop and made some great plays. She was absolutely amazing.”
“Shayla (Johnson) pitched well and kept us in both games today,” Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “After the first game, I asked her if she had anything left and she said she was good to go. She was ready to battle and pitched better in the second game than the first. Controlling the game with her command and location is why she pitched so well.“
The Lady Cougars got things going early in the top of the 1st inning as Trinity Case hit a single and an error on the play scored Hailey Burgess and Nora Epley for an early 2-0 lead.
“I just wanted to jump on Pike (County Central) with my teammates at second and third,” Trinity Case said. “Just wanted to get the tram going. We have been so slow starting out. Having the opportunity to help them in the beginning really drove me to hit the ball and bring in some runs.”
“Trinity (Case) is one of those players who will battle at every at bat,” Gettings said. “She’s so aggressive and had some big hits for us, especially in the 2-A sectional final against Franklin-Simpson when she hit one off the center field wall. That gives me the confidence when she is in those situations to drive those runs in because of her aggressive approach.”
The Lady Hawks threatened in the bottom of the 2nd with runners at first and second butLogan County got out of the situation with an unusual 1-8-6 double play as Johnson caught the pop fly and then overshot her throw to second base but centerfielder Caris Taylor was there to back up the throw and she flipped it to shortstop McKenzie Robinson for the double play.
“I like playing at shortstop and when they said Nora (Epley) was hurt, I just stepped in to help the team,” McKenzie Robinson said. “When she is able to come back I can go back to the outfield. I thought I played pretty good defensively. Just doing something positive for the team.”.
“All fall and spring, she (McKenzie Robinson) has been practicing at shortstop,” Gettings said. “She takes reps there from time to time. She has sure hands and she made some great plays for us today. The plays she made including the two where she ran across and threw on the run are huge for Shaylla (Johnson) or whoever is pitching.”
The Lady Cougars added another run in the top of the 6th as once again, Emersion McKinnis hit a solo home run, this time to left field for a 3-0 lead as her teammates placed the “daddy hack” cowboy hat on her head.
“I just drove an inside pitch and Jesus did the rest for me,” Emerson McKinnis said. “We are not getting off to a good start hitting and that has been our Achilles heel all year so we need consistent hitting throughout the game, not just at the end. We can not be digging ourselves. This tournament is to prepare us for the postseason and we need to change that and that includes me as well.” in a hole in the beginning.
The Lady Hawks tried to get a run across in the bottom of the 7th but with base runners at 2nd and 3rd with two outs, Johnson got the final out of the game with a strikeout as they completed the shutout.
Nora Epley, who scored a run, led the team with three hits with Emerson McKinnis, who also scored a run, having the only RBI of the game, and Hailey Burgess scoring the other run of the game.
At the conclusion of the game, Emerson McKinnis and Shayla Johnson were selected to the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament’s All-Tournament Team.
Logan County will play at the Barren County Trojanettes in a highly anticipated matchup of two of the best teams in the 4th Region this Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
