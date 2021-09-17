It’s homecoming night at Logan County High School. The big night features a big game. Two unbeaten teams will hit the field at 7 p.m. The Cougars (3-0) welcome the Greenwood Gators (4-0) under the Friday night lights.
Last week, Logan County downed Franklin-Simpson 29-27. The Gators beat Warren Central 42-12.
Russellville will travel to Franklin to take on the Cats tonight. The Panthers (3-1) are coming off of a big win at Warren East last week. Russellville won 41-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.