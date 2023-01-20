On Tuesday, The Russellville Lady Panthers hosted the Caverna Lady Colonels. Earlier in the season, the two teams met and Russellville picked up a big win. This time around featured the same result as the Lady Panthers won big, 52-15.
LaReesha Cawthorn dropped ten on Caverna in the first period on Tuesday. Russellville led 19-5 going into the second. Cawthorn would collect another seven before the half and eventually finish with 21 on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.