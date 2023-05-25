At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Softball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team was announced.
The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Todd Caudill from the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats, Gary Gettings from the Logan County Lady Cougars, Ryan Davenport from the Russellville Lady Panthers, and Casey Williams from the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.
Lady Cougars: Nora Epley, Emerson McKinnis, and Shayla Johnson were selected to the all-season team. Epley, who has been battling an injury that has forced her to not play in the field, excelled at the plate. In 95 at-bats, she batted .432 with 41 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored.
“It’s a great feeling and I am proud to be one of the players chosen,” Nora Epley said. “I played injured and still am by the way but it says a lot of what the other coaches thought about me. I was surprised with my selection and it’s a very proud moment for me.”
Johnson batted .262 in 84 at-bats with seven home runs and 23 RBI. She had 22 hits with three doubles, one triple, and 14 runs scored. As a pitcher, she has a record of 12-4 with an ERA of 2.96. In 111 innings pitched, she allowed 65 runs, 47 were earned, on 110 hits with 105 strikeouts and 25 walks.
“It’s an amazing moment for all of us,” Shayla Johnson said. “This means a lot because we do a lot of things behind the scenes that nobody gets to see very much and it all adds up at the end. I’m thankful for everyone that puts in all the time with us and the coaches that voted for us.”
McKinnis is one of the top home run hitters in the state with 17 and 38 RBI in 78 plate appearances. She batted .385 with 30 hits, four doubles,19 runs scored, and 20 walks.
“This is definitely from God. He gave us these abilities and he allows us to do great things on the field,” Emerson McKinnis said. “Credit to my all-season team members and my fellow teammates because we work so hard, even outside of practice. Being recognized by the other three district coaches is truly grateful to be part of this all-season team.”
“A big honor by the district coaches for those three,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “Nora (Epley) has been the most consistent hitter for us this season. She and Emerson (McKinnis) both are but from an average standpoint and the extra-base hits she has, that is big with Emerson hitting behind her and she (McKinnis) has opened up a lot of games for us. She puts that fear factor in our lineup. She has had some big moments batting in the three and four hole in our lineup and we are looking for more. We leaned on Shay (Johnson) for the last month or so. She has been throwing it well and has the ability to throw every day and that keeps us in ball games. She carried us during the district tournament.
Selected from the Lady Panthers were: A’miyah Collier, Jaylah Kees, and Madison Penrod.
Collier batted .527 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, six doubles, and two triples for 49 hits. She scored 38 runs and stole 14 bases and was never caught stealing. In the circle, she had a record of 14-9 with one save for an ERA of 2.46. In 133.2 innings pitched, she allowed 73 runs, 47 were earned, on 108 hits with 126 strikeouts, and allowed 35 walks.
Kees had a batting average of .353 with eight doubles and a triple for 36 hits with 21 RBI. She scored 21 runs and stole one base.
Penrod had a batting average of .375 with seven doubles for 30 hits with 26 RBI. She scored 21 runs with three stolen bases. She won two games as a pitcher as she threw 16.2 innings, allowing 33 runs, 23 were earned, on 24 hits.
“They all have been really good at the plate. All three are great players and deserve the recognition. Very proud of them. Very deserving of this,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said. “A’miyah (Collier) batted over .500 with 11 home runs. Gave us some great pitching. Jaylah (Kees) was around .400 and you hate to see players like her go. She is tough as nails with a lot of heart. Madison (Penrod) was hovering around that same average as well. She plays the field sometimes but whatever she does, she gives it all she’s got.
Also selected to the all-season team were from Franklin-Simpson: Hanna Arthur, Lilly Ferguson, Kloie Smith, and Allie Utley, and from Todd County Central: Abi McPherson and Addison Woodall.
