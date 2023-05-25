At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Softball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team was announced.

The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Todd Caudill from the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats, Gary Gettings from the Logan County Lady Cougars, Ryan Davenport from the Russellville Lady Panthers, and Casey Williams from the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.

