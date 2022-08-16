The soccer season is now underway in the land of Logan. The rain nearly spoiled the season-opener on Tuesday, Aug. 9 but after a short delay, the Lady Cougars took the field against Barren County.
Soccer is underway at Logan
- By Kelly Phillips kphillips@newsdemocratleader.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Three charged with sexual crimes against minors
- Logan County Jail Report
- Father shoots, kills son
- Mule Jam 2022 to be held in Logan Aug. 12-13
- Auburn's Dog Days of Summer Aug. 12-13
- Puppy mill raided on Milton Sharp Road
- Home invasion draws gunfire, man shot
- James Edward Stovall
- Two School Resource Officers hired
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.