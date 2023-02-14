Logan County traveled to Franklin-Simpson on Friday for a final district matchup before tournament time. Franklin celebrated homecoming between games. The Wildcats came away with the win in both games and secured 1st place in the district on both the boys and girls sides.
The boys game was up first for the Cougars and Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson took control of the game early and won 64-37. The Cougars finish winless in district play this season. Logan County will meet Franklin once more for the tournament in Todd County.
