Logan County Lady Cougars’ golfer Emma Fitzgerald opened her 2023 KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) golf season by finishing tied for 26th last Monday at the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.
Park Mammoth, which is a par 70, 5,215-yard course, will be the site for the upcoming Class 2-A State Tournament Qualifier on Aug. 8th and Region 3 State Qualifying Tournament on Sept. 20th.
Fitzgerald shot an 87 for a score of 17 over par, finishing 18 strokes behind Reagan Ramage, the tournament winner from Cooper High School. She shot a score of 40 on her front nine holes by making a birdie on the 8th Hole and three pars to be tied for 11th overall. On her back nine holes, she made only one par as she shot a score of 47.
“My big accomplishment from Park Mammoth was having 32 putts for 18 holes,” Fitzgerald said. “This was a really good opportunity to play the course for preparation for 2-A and regionals to continue the season. I hope to work on my second shot and my approach to the green and to continue to get better because the competition is getting stronger so that I can hopefully qualify for state again.”
Before Fitzgerald competes in the Class 2-A Qualifying Tournament on this course on Tues. Aug. 8th, she will compete in the Greenwood Lady Gators’ Invitational at the Bowling Green Country Club on Mon. Aug. 7th.
