The Lady Cougars marched into the 13th District tournament on a hot streak, winning seven out of the last eight games. They got late-season district wins with scores over Todd County (15-1) and Russellville (16-6). The Lady Cougars beat Todd County to open the district tournament 3-1. They hosted Russellville for the championship game and won 4-1 to take the title.

During the championship game, A’miyah Collier and Shayla Johnson had an old fashioned pitchers dual going throughout most of the game. The Lady Panthers finished with only six hits while Logan had four. Johnson allowed only one run and struck out four for Logan County. Collier allowed three earned runs and had two strikeouts.

