The Lady Cougars marched into the 13th District tournament on a hot streak, winning seven out of the last eight games. They got late-season district wins with scores over Todd County (15-1) and Russellville (16-6). The Lady Cougars beat Todd County to open the district tournament 3-1. They hosted Russellville for the championship game and won 4-1 to take the title.
During the championship game, A’miyah Collier and Shayla Johnson had an old fashioned pitchers dual going throughout most of the game. The Lady Panthers finished with only six hits while Logan had four. Johnson allowed only one run and struck out four for Logan County. Collier allowed three earned runs and had two strikeouts.
Reese Croslin hit a home run for Russellville. That was the only run of the game for the Lady Panthers.
On Monday, Logan County played Allen County at WKU for the opening round of the 4th Region tournament. The Lady Cougars got the bat on the ball throughout the game but could not find the gaps. In the end, Logan County finished with three hits. Emerson McKinnis hit a double. Nora Epley and Trinity Case hit a single each. The final score was in favor of Allen County 6-3.
Hailey Burgess threw five innings for the Lady Cougars. She struck out one and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits. Addison Cartas closed out the game and struck out three in two innings of work.
The Lady Cougars finish the season with a record of (18-10.)
