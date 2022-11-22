In last Friday night’s region championship game at Logan County High School, the Logan County Cougars could not capitalize on opportunities, slow down Central’s potent running game and their turnovers led to a couple of defensive touchdowns as they gave up the most points under head coach Todd Adler. The Yellow Jackets swarmed Cougar Stadium and stung Logan County 61-19 to win the region championship.

“It wasn’t our night,” Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. ”We had a lot of things go against us. Nothing like this has happened all year and I hate that all this happened to us at this stage of the season. But, it happened. We will learn from it and hopefully be better because of it.”

