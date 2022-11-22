In last Friday night’s region championship game at Logan County High School, the Logan County Cougars could not capitalize on opportunities, slow down Central’s potent running game and their turnovers led to a couple of defensive touchdowns as they gave up the most points under head coach Todd Adler. The Yellow Jackets swarmed Cougar Stadium and stung Logan County 61-19 to win the region championship.
“It wasn’t our night,” Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. ”We had a lot of things go against us. Nothing like this has happened all year and I hate that all this happened to us at this stage of the season. But, it happened. We will learn from it and hopefully be better because of it.”
The Cougars’ special teams made the first impactful play of the game as senior Ryland Nichols blocked for a turnover on downs.
On the very next play on Logan County’s second offensive possession, junior Davin Yates completed a 47-yard pass and run to junior Harper Butler to Central’s 10-yard line. But the Cougars could not cash in on the opportunity as they missed the field goal to remain scoreless.
“I feel like that if we could have punched it in or even made the long girls goal, that would have given us some momentum,” Adler said. “Who knows what will happen in a game if you score first. We were in the red zone and couldn’t take advantage of it.”
On the Yellow Jackets ensuing possession, sophomore Curtis Stone began to make his impact on the game. He carried the football on all five plays of the drive and scored the first touchdown of the game with a 57-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Logan County had good starting field position on their next drive and appeared to have a 54-yard touchdown pass and run from Yates to Butler but an illegal man downfield penalty negated the score. Three plays later at the start of the 2nd Quarter, Yates’ pass was deflected and intercepted by Ventral’s sophomore Javion Wallace who returned it 43 yards for the “pick six” touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
“Deflating plays like those two gave them momentum and they ran with it,” Adler said. “We missed out on some opportunities that we could have capitalized on and it turned out to be big factors in the game for sure.”
The Cougars tried to get things going offensively but the Yellow Jackets did a good job in stuffing the ground game of senior Ryan Rayno and sophomore JunVontra Dillard. They earned one first down but could not earn a second one to sustain the drive.
Central took over at midfield and worked their ground game combination of senior Justin Bush and Stone. But on the sixth play of the drive, senior Xavier Brown threw a 46-yard touchdown pass and run to sophomore Amontez Woolfolk for a 21-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Logan County’s defense forced a turnover to give their offense a golden opportunity to get points on the scoreboard. Brown was sacked and fumbled as junior Keenan Uhles recovered the football deep inside Central’s territory.
Starting from the Yellow Jackets’ 1-yard line, Yates scored the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game with a 5-yard run as they cut their deficit down to 21-7 just right before halftime.
Central held Logan County to 20 yards rushing, 69 total yards of offense in the 1st Half as they swarmed their ground game, by stuffing running lanes and gang tackling Dillard, Rayno and Yates.
“Coming out after halftime, they had three big plays that scored 21 points. They had a defensive score and a passing and rushing touchdown.
With a penalty on the opening kickoff, the Cougars had the Yellow Jackets pinned deep in their own territory…momentarily. On the first play of the drive, Stone quickly flipped the field position, broke free and ran for a 94-yard touchdown, his second of the game as in a span of 14 seconds, Central extended their lead to 28-7.
With a 38-yard pass and run from Yates to senior Zane Batten, Logan County moved the ball deep in Central’s territory. But once again, the Yellow Jackets’ defense made another impactful play as sophomore Avalon Johnson-McNeal recovered a fumble and returned it 85 yards for the scoop and score that made the score 34-7.
The Cougars were forced to punt on their next possession as Central took over with great field position. Stone had a 28-yard catch and run and ran the ball five times for 31 yards including a 17-yard touchdown run, making the score 41-7.
Logan County moved the football via the passing game on their next possession. Yates completed all four of his passes, two each to Batten and Dillard. Rayno finished off the nine play, 57-yard drive with an 1-yard touchdown run that made the score 41-13.
The Cougars’ defense stopped the Yellow Jackets’ offense to force a huge turnover on downs on their own 24-yard line. Yates’ 28-yard pass to senior Dayton Blackford moved the football to midfield. The drive featured Eli Hawkins running the football as he had five carries for 31 yards and Dillard finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, making the score 41-19.
On their ensuing possession, Central started with great field position but only needed one lay on this drive as Stone ran for his fourth touchdown of the game with a 47-yard touchdown for a 48-19 lead.
Logan County moved the ball down the field but once again fumbled the football and recovered by Johnson-McNeal for the third Cougars’ turnover of the game. On the very next play, Stone went the distance once again with a 67-yard touchdown run for his fifth of the game for a 55-19 lead.
Following another turnover downs by the Yellow Jackets’ defense, and starting from their own 40-yard line, they used five plays with Bush carrying the ball on four of the five plays and ended the game with a 9-yard touchdown. Central advances to semi state round of the class 4-A football playoffs with a 61-19 victory over the Logan County Cougars.
“Stone is one of the best sophomore football players in the state,” Adler said. “We knew that they could be a struggle, a big problem if we missed or couldn’t make tackles to take them down. Credit to them for playing their tails off.”
“The thing was tonight that we had to run the ball and stop them from running the football,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Marvin Dantzler said. “(Ryan) Rayno is a good running back for Logan County. We got something going that worked and just stayed with it.”
The Cougars were outgained 475-240 in total yards of offense. Davin Yates completed 10 of his 23 passes for 182 yards with an interception as Zane Batten had four receptions for 61 yards and Juncontre Dillard also had four receptions for 46 yards. Ryan Rayno had 15 carries for 22 yards for a touchdown and Eli Hawkins had 38 yards on seven carries. They averaged 263.6 yards rushing per game and gained 58 yards rushing against the Yellow Jackets.
“We came in here with a lot of respect on how Logan County ran their offense especially when it comes to running the football,” Dantzler said. “Our guys just seem to rise at this time of the season when it comes to playing our style of football.”
Central averaged 195.6 yards rushing per game and rushed for 399 yards against the Cougars. Curtis Stone ran for 360 yards on 21 carries for five touchdowns. Xaviar Brown completed five of his seven passes for 82 yards for a touchdown. Stone had two receptions for 25 yards with Amontez Woolfolk having a 46-yard touchdown reception.
“Our goal is trying to go to state so I just wanted to run hard and do what I need to do to help us to go to state,” Curtis Stone said. “I feel like tonight, I just had to be explosive every time I touched the football. The offensive line did their job for me to run and so I had to do my job. We saw that they will stack the box so my goal was to hit the hole hard, get past the line of scrimmage and then once I was in the open field, let’s go.”
Logan County’s season came to an end with an overall record of 11-2.
“I am very proud of my kids,” Adler said. “For depressing and sad as it feels for this to come to an end right now, what these seniors and our young guys have done for our program, this is the second time in school history that we have been in this game. The building of our program. The trajectory that it is on is incredible. We wanted our season to go on but it was a lot of success that went into play for the success of this season.”
For the second time in school history, Central moves on to the semi state championship round of the Class 4-A Football playoffs and will once again play the Boyle County Rebels, the defending Class 4-A state champions.
