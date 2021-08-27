The Russellville Panther Soccer team played Franklin Simpson Tuesday, Aug. 24. Although the Panthers played a hot competitive game, they fell to the Wildcats 4-1.
Russellville Soccer Plays Hard Against Franklin Simpson
- kphillips@newsdemocratleader.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary on West 9th Street, Russellville
- RPD identifies stolen vehicles
- New roles at Russellville High School
- Logan County Jail report
- Scott Christmas
- Marcia Randall Fuqua
- Humane society hires new director
- Mobile, manufactured homes ordinance set
- When God is Silent
- Third Dose of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Recommended for Immunocompromised Kentuckians
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.