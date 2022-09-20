RUSNWS-09-20-22 Logan Wins State

Pictured left to right is the Lady Cougar Volleyball All State Team & MVP Haleigh Wood, Caroline Kelley, Aubrey Sears, Whitney Christian, and MVP Kaitlyn Scruggs.

This past weekend the Logan County Lady Cougar Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro to play in the 2A State Tournament. With their amazing teamwork, tenacity, and skill, the team took the 2A state title.

The Lady Cougars’ first match on Friday, Sept. 16th was against Floyd Central winning all three sets 25-17, 26-24, 25-17. The next day on Saturday, Sept. 17th, the Lady Cougars played against Taylor County. The varsity won the first set 25-20. However, Taylor County gave the Cougars a run for their money in the second set, taking the win 25-22. In the third set, the Lady Cougars started off strong and swept the match 25-18. The fourth set saw Logan take charge and finish strong 25-11, to give them a spot in the Championship game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.