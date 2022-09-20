This past weekend the Logan County Lady Cougar Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro to play in the 2A State Tournament. With their amazing teamwork, tenacity, and skill, the team took the 2A state title.
The Lady Cougars’ first match on Friday, Sept. 16th was against Floyd Central winning all three sets 25-17, 26-24, 25-17. The next day on Saturday, Sept. 17th, the Lady Cougars played against Taylor County. The varsity won the first set 25-20. However, Taylor County gave the Cougars a run for their money in the second set, taking the win 25-22. In the third set, the Lady Cougars started off strong and swept the match 25-18. The fourth set saw Logan take charge and finish strong 25-11, to give them a spot in the Championship game.
The Championship game was played on Sunday, Sept. 18th at noon at Kentucky Wesleyan. The Lady Cougars played highly ranked Christian Academy of Louisville, CAL. In the first set, the Cougars took over and won the set 25-22. In the second set, they took the lead early and finished strong 25-16. In the third set, CAL took the lead early and after a few errors, the Lady Cougars fell short, 19-25. However, in the fourth set, the Lady Cougars were neck and neck with CAL until the end when the Lady Cougars were able to stay strong and secure the win, 25-23.
“I couldn’t be happier with our girls after this weekend,” said head coach, Caleb Sheffield. “They played as a team to overcome several talented teams to win their very first 2A State Tournament. We have always been competitive with every team that we play, but we have had a hard time securing the win. We are hopeful that this win proves we are ready to take the next step as a team to win our region and compete in the KHSAA State Tournament this season.”
