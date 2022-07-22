Brett Sowell has been hired as an assistant for Lady Tiger Basketball

Brett Sowell

Campbellsville University Athletic Director Jim Hardy and head coach Ginger High-Colvin welcome assistant coach Brett Sowell to the women’s basketball team.

“We are pleased to add Brett to our staff,” High-Colvin said. “Brett brings a great work ethic and passion to our team. He is enthusiastic and already working very hard to be successful. We are looking forward to him being a member of the Lady Tiger Family.”

