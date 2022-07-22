Brett Sowell has been hired as an assistant for Lady Tiger Basketball

Campbellsville University Athletic Director Jim Hardy and head coach Ginger High-Colvin welcome assistant coach Brett Sowell to the women’s basketball team.
“We are pleased to add Brett to our staff,” High-Colvin said. “Brett brings a great work ethic and passion to our team. He is enthusiastic and already working very hard to be successful. We are looking forward to him being a member of the Lady Tiger Family.”
Sowell, an Auburn, Ky. native, was a two-sport athlete at Campbellsville in basketball and baseball. He has served in youth ministry and recently in college ministry. He currently serves as graduate residence manager for Campbellsville University.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to help lead one of the greatest programs in Campbellsville University’s history with Lady Tiger Basketball,” Sowell shared. “Ministry is my first calling and coaching has always been a close second. I’m getting to live out a lifelong dream. I’m honored to coach along two giants in Ginger [High-Colvin] and Miranda [Denney]. I’m excited to learn from them and grow as a coach!”
Sowell lives in Campbellsville with his wife Courtney and daughter Blakely.
