Russellville went 3-0 in pool play in the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament on Saturday, April 29th at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Russellville beat Bracken County 11-1 in five innings, Lexington Christian 8-2, and Livingston Central 14-2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Russellville went 3-0 in pool play in the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament on Saturday, April 29th at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Russellville beat Bracken County 11-1 in five innings, Lexington Christian 8-2, and Livingston Central 14-2.
Russellville took a 17-9 record into its All ‘A’ quarterfinals matchup with Ballard Memorial.
“We hit it well today,” Russellville coach Ryan Davenport said. “That’s something the first of the year we struggled getting the bats going. We’re kind of hitting at the right time right now. We’ve had good pitching this year.”
A’miyah Collier hit two doubles and scored a run against Bracken County. Collier also struck out nine in the circle for Russellville.
Crissy Higgins scored three runs and hit three singles against Bracken County.
Collier hit a home run and two singles and scored three runs against Lexington Christian. Chloe Penrod hit a double and scored.
Collier hit two singles and scored two runs against Livingston Central. Chloe Penrod hit a double and scored. Madison Penrod hit a double, a single, and scored two runs against Livingston Central. Akiah Bell had a double, two singles, and scored three runs.
Unfortunately, as well as they played, Russellville fell 12-8 to Ballard Memorial in the quarterfinals of the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Russellville went to 17-10 on the season.
Ja’eda Poindexter tripled for Russellville against Ballard in the first inning and brought in a run.
Russellville scored three runs in the sixth inning with singles from A’miyah Collier and Jaylah Kees. Kees was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and she hit two doubles.
Collier struck out six for Russellville.
Ballard scored six runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game.
“We didn’t have the outcome we wanted but we played great softball this past weekend. We went 3-1, scored 42 runs, and won our pool for the 3rd consecutive season. I’m extremely proud of girls and hope we carry this momentum into the last couple weeks of the season,” said coach Davenport.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.