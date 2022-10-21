We’ve said goodbye to summer and the leaves are now displaying all the fall colors. I love the cool mornings and the warm afternoons. One of my favorite memories as a kid was coming home from school finding the windows open and enjoying the breeze with our afternoon snack. That same feeing followed me into adulthood as I enjoy, even now, the fresh cool breeze filling my home through the open windows.
Nature is definitely a gift from God. It teaches us so many things. Just as we are enjoying the mums, pumpkins, and hay bales now, this last spring I found myself walking around outside my house. I had spent the last few months getting past the cold and rain, watching my plants turn from brown to green and then fill up with blooms that hadn’t yet opened. The rose bush was full of rosebuds just waiting to open, some about to burst with color.
I remember thinking to myself, you know, it doesn’t matter what I do to this rose bush. I could spray it, trim it, water it, fertilize it, even try to pry it open, but it will not become the beautiful rose that it is destined to be, until it’s time for it to bloom. Months later I was talking to a friend who was somewhat discouraged at her progress in her business and writing as an author. She felt like she had made several mistakes that set her back and wasted time. She was waiting on God to do His work through her and wasn’t seeing the results she had hoped for. In her timing, it seemed to be taking forever.
God brought that picture of the unopened rose to my mind at that very moment. I told her the story that God had laid on my heart. It is in His timing that the rose becomes mature and blooms in all its fullness. Then we both remembered that her logo included a red rose, just like this story. She and I both knew that this message was for her, from God Himself. I love how God allows us to encounter Him and how our stories can impact someone else’s life. That’s how He works. That’s how He speaks to us through His Word too! Something as simple as a rose and waiting on God and His timing encouraged both of us that day. The Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 “There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven— 2 A time to give birth and a time to die; A time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted. 3 A time to kill and a time to heal; A time to tear down and a time to build up. 4 A time to weep and a time to laugh; A time to mourn and a time to dance. 5 A time to throw stones and a time to gather stones; A time to embrace and a time to shun embracing. 6 A time to search and a time to give up as lost; A time to keep and a time to throw away. 7 A time to tear apart and a time to sew together; A time to be silent and a time to speak. 8 A time to love and a time to hate; A time for war and a time for peace.”
This scripture is so encouraging. It all boils down to enjoying the season you are in right now and remain obedient to the task God has given you because everything has its perfect time. God will bless your obedience and when the timing is right, you will bloom.
Lord, thank you for your perfect timing. You are not run by the clock or calendar that we’ve been accustomed to following. Bring us to a place of patience and obedience so we will experience the beauty of You on our journey. I love you! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
