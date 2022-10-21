RUSNWS-10-21-22 Logan Column

We’ve said goodbye to summer and the leaves are now displaying all the fall colors. I love the cool mornings and the warm afternoons. One of my favorite memories as a kid was coming home from school finding the windows open and enjoying the breeze with our afternoon snack. That same feeing followed me into adulthood as I enjoy, even now, the fresh cool breeze filling my home through the open windows.

Nature is definitely a gift from God. It teaches us so many things. Just as we are enjoying the mums, pumpkins, and hay bales now, this last spring I found myself walking around outside my house. I had spent the last few months getting past the cold and rain, watching my plants turn from brown to green and then fill up with blooms that hadn’t yet opened. The rose bush was full of rosebuds just waiting to open, some about to burst with color.

Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.

