I think I have heard every scenario of man’s beliefs on this subject, but maybe not. Some teach that we are predestined to either be saved, or lost, and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it. Some claim all we need to do is take Jesus into our hearts to be saved, and then we can never be lost, no matter what we do. And then others believe that we can never know whether we are saved, lost, or somewhere in between. Since obviously all these beliefs can’t be true, how can we find the truth? As with all things pertaining to life, the answer is very simple. We must look to God’s Holy Word, which is true, always has been, and always will be, the truth (John 17:17 Psalms 119:160).
If we are predestined by God from the beginning to be saved or lost, then Jesus came to this earth for naught, and His death on the cross was in vain. Jesus came to save His people from their sins (Matt. 1:21). He died for all men everywhere, that their sins might be washed away by His blood, which cleanses us from all sin (II Cor. 5:15, Heb 9:22, I John 1:7). Thus from God’s own word, we learn that predestination to be saved or lost cannot possibly be true.
God’s Word distinctly states that we must obey the gospel to be saved (Heb 5: 8-9). And that same Word clearly teaches that those who know not God, and refuse to obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, will be eternally lost (II Thess. 1:8)
On the day of Pentecost, when Peter informed the people they had killed the Son of God, they realized they were lost. They cried out for help and asked, “what shall we do?” Peter told them to repent and be baptized for the remission of sins. Only when they repented and were baptized, as Peter commanded, could they know they were saved (Acts 2:36-42).
Just because we know we are saved does not mean we cannot turn away from the Lord and be lost. The bible undeniably teaches that we can be severed from Christ and fall from grace (Gal. 5:3-4). If we accept any doctrine outside the message of Christ, we can definitely be lost. And we are even more clearly warned of some who did exactly that in Hebrews 6:4-6. Even the great apostle Paul realized that he too could fall from grace and be lost (I Cor. 9:25-27). Nowhere does the scriptures support the idea, that once a person is saved, he cannot lose his salvation. That belief is simply not biblical.
But can we know we are saved? The simple answer is, yes we can. John tells us time and again we can know we are saved. “And the testimony is this, God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son” ( I John 5:11). “These things I have written to you who believe in the Son of God, so that ye may know that ye have eternal life” (I John 5:13). To suggest that we cannot be sure of our salvation is to display a lack of trust in the work of God and His Word. Just as we can know we are saved, we can also know when we have fallen away from the Lord, either by adding to, taking from, or ignoring His commandments.
Why not simply walk in the light of the Lord, keeping His commandments and live in the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, knowing we are saved? (Phil. 4:7)
