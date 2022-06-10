One day, as the story goes, Abraham Lincoln packed his two small sons down the street crying. A neighbor asked what’s wrong? Lincoln replied, “It’s what’s wrong with the whole world. I’ve got three walnuts and each boy wants two.”
This world and this nation sadly have much disunity. Sadly, many people see disunity in the Church. But for a team to win any game, there needs to be unity. For God’s people in these hard last-day times, we need even more unity. If the born-again Church doesn’t hold together, the devil would break us up. But the Spirit works as we stick together.
David gave good principles on unity in Psalm 133. First, unity is joyful, since it is so good when brothers and sisters are in unity. Some church people are difficult and our egos get hurt. But if we hang in, God can bring a group of people together. That’s one of the things Christ does by saving us. We unify with others better because we are changed.
Unity here means together for a purpose. If we’re just in the same room or family group, it’s not really unity. A Minnesota newspaper printed that a man running for political office had 10% of the support of his family. They had to reprint it to say 100%. Why? Not having unity to those we are close to is sad indeed. Let’s celebrate in community together and appreciate our good points.
Second, unity brings God’s overflowing like oil running down. When a man was anointed, it symbolized God was with them for their task. The Israelite high priest got this once in a lifetime. Here it shows God overflows into His life. My wife fixes good ribs from Sam’s Club, but they are very runny with sauce. They run all the way down on my face and get everywhere. Napkins are required! When we unify, it overflows and helps others. So, we want that overflow! We should avoid a fight and do all we can to bring unity in our churches. That helps bring God’s presence.
Finally, in this Psalm, unity is reviving. Israel depended on dew for plant life. We depend on God to send good things to us. If we are struggling and don’t see unity, we wait patiently. If we are seeing unity now, we don’t take for granted. As Jesus did, we pray for unity.
One time, troops and vets were being entertained. Noticeable were two veterans on the front row. One was missing his right arm and the other his left. Otherwise, they couldn’t clap, but they put themselves together side by side and were able to clap and show grand appreciation.
We are all missing something. We all have something. Unity is difficult, but as we come together in Jesus’ name, where we are able to have unity, God can move mightily in His churches in Logan County. We unite with our fellow Christians with prayers and deeds to see others won to Jesus.
Nathan Cockrill is the Pastor of the Christian Life Assembly of God.
