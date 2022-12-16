One of my great life revelations: God is not trying to do us in. James 1:17 tells us that every good and perfect gift is from above.

That is not like humanity; I could be pretty mean back in the day. As my brother Aaron was just learning to walk, I would try to trip him up because I was jealous of the attention he got. God does not do that. Instead, He gives good things to His people who ask Him.

