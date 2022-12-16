One of my great life revelations: God is not trying to do us in. James 1:17 tells us that every good and perfect gift is from above.
That is not like humanity; I could be pretty mean back in the day. As my brother Aaron was just learning to walk, I would try to trip him up because I was jealous of the attention he got. God does not do that. Instead, He gives good things to His people who ask Him.
Many people think about material things when they think of gifts, and I surely loved my Christmas presents as a kid. But God has gifts that range all kinds of good things. He does indeed takes care of physical needs. But He also provides us loved ones who care (many can be found in a church, our spiritual family!). He is a Healer. He gives us power, love, and a sound mind. Most of all, when we were in desperate need for our souls, God sent His Son Jesus, born as a gift to change our hearts for all eternity.
Yes, sometimes it seems our gifts don’t turn out well. But even then, God turns them around for good. Many years ago, 5 men were gifted by God for ministry. In Ecuador in 1956, these men became 5 missionaries. Their leader was named Jim Elliot. They would fly into the jungle to witness native tribes, and it seemed like things were going well. But after one visit, they were speared to death. It seemed senseless. But many of the native people came to know God by their witness. One of these missionary sons named Steve became friends with the man who killed his father and harbored no resentment. Thousands of others are inspired by their story because people used their gifts, even when it hurt. As Jim Elliot put himself, he is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.
Ask God for all types of good things this holiday season, even if everything seems bad. Ask God how to use our gifts for others, even if everything seems bad.
