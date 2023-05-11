Wow, has the weather been crazy the last couple of weeks?

One day, I will be wearing a short sleeve tee-shirt and the next day I have a tee shirt, sweatshirt, and a hood on trying to keep warm while mowing the lawn.

Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.

