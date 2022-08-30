Kentucky has some work to do when it comes to getting in shape.

According to a recent study by RunReviews.com, a website that provides industry news and other items of interest for runners, the state ranks last in the percentage of adults who exercised in the last month at just less than 65%. In comparison, in the highest-ranked state, Utah, more than 84% of adults said they had exercised in the last month.

