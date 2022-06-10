On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed. It states, “The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America, when in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” This is the day that the majority of Americans celebrate as their freedom day. We host bar-b-ques, get together with friends and family, and of course, watch fireworks. We also remember those who fought for our country, and in remembering we never lose the importance of being a free nation. But please note, not everyone in this country was considered “free” as of July 4, 1776. Specifically, African Americans, who were enslaved during this time in our country, and for hundreds of years, with visible and invisible chains.
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863. This proclamation acknowledged, “That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any state or designated part of a state, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.
The Emancipation Proclamation was declared on Jan. 1, 1863, but not every slave was allowed their freedom on this date. On June 19, 1865, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the last remaining slaves in Texas were declared free by the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas. This is the date that is chosen by many African American communities and individual families as their official date of freedom. June 19 or “Juneteenth” is a day of unity and celebration. We celebrate those who came before us and the sacrifices they made for all of us to be here today. And we celebrate those in our community who continue to sacrifice, support, and sustain our history and culture in these United States.
Many people are unfamiliar with this date and do not know what Juneteenth means, or the history behind this date. Numerous people are unfamiliar with the stories that communities of color or other marginalized groups embrace as their day of “freedom” in this country. Please note that this editorial piece is not written to renounce the fourth of July. Celebrating the 4th is valid and true for the majority of citizens in this country. This is written to educate and enlighten everyone about the diversity of freedoms that are recognized in various communities and in different manners in these United States of America. To be able to fully realize everyone’s true history, and when freedom is recognized by each group, it provides everyone with knowledge. The more information we realize and honor about each other’s true history, the more united we become. Happy Juneteenth and happy 4th of July!
