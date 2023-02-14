It is rare that you meet someone who leaves a mark so deep upon your heart that life without them in it is hard to understand.
Back in 2001 or 2002 while working for Johnny Anderson, my friend Connie Yates Sitz called and asked, “Hey, Dea, can you come by the Archives? There’s a researcher here I think you should talk to.” So, during my bank run, I stopped by.
I am introduced to Mr. Edward Interdonati. He tells me his grandma was from here, that he has a desire to find several places from his childhood memory, and “Oh, by the way, I’m a Grayson descendant.” (This means he is a distant relative of my Austin.) Against Connie’s instance of being cautious, I arrange to meet Mr. Interdonati that afternoon at the City Park to talk about the Grayson family.
That afternoon began a friendship that spanned more than 2 decades. Each visit meant another glimpse into Ed’s personality and his past, both things he eagerly shared with me.
Each visit he made, we’d go out for a meal or two. He always insisted on picking up the bill and always asked, “Whose name do I sign today?” I have watched him write anything from Clark Kent to Wonder Woman and Big Bird to Mighty Mouse on his credit card receipts over the years.
Ed admitted to me during his years in the U.S. Navy, his goal was twofold — drink as much as possible when on shore and romance the ladies.
Through those 20-plus years, Ed visited several times. During one visit he wanted to find his grandma’s, Willie Mae Beatty Eddy, burial place. When we were unable to locate her, he wanted to see her old house. We spent about 30 minutes discussing its location, but couldn’t agree on where it stood, so off we went.
He directed me at every turn and was shocked when I pulled into the driveway and got out. He laughs while asking me, “WHAT in the world are you doing?!” Wouldn’t you know it? I spent many MANY nights in the house as a teen because my friends Amy and Abby lived there and their mom still owned the home! Ed and Kathy spent about an hour or so talking about the house and the property when his grandma owned it. Every visit after that, he would go to Adairville, stop in the old fire department parking lot, and just look at the house. I can only imagine the memories he replayed in his mind, but I know it meant a great deal to him to just see the house from his childhood.
I have shown him many MANY places connected to his ancestors in Logan County and the surrounding area, places he never knew about or only heard stories of. Every site was a new place to him and we enjoyed every minute of him learning more about his Kentucky family, including his connection to noted Civil War guerilla Marcellus Jerome “Sue Munday” Clark.
It took me almost 15 years to locate his grandma’s burial place. He was happy to finally find her, but sad that she doesn’t have a headstone.
His biggest wish was locating Browning Mill and that took the longest. I never thought I’d find it. I can’t tell you the number of miles we walked just looking at different possible spots. To hear his laugh and see that “I can’t believe we finally found it!” smile was the best!
Fast forward to very early 2019... Ed calls me up one day, “Hey kid! Whatcha doin’?” I was working with DNA matches that day. He asked me, “Why would you do that?” (Take a DNA test, that is.) I told him my reasons and we ended our call shortly after that, but 5 minutes or so later, he calls me back. “OK! You convinced me, I’m gonna do it! What do I need to get?” “Wait. What!? What did I convince you to do?” I asked. He wanted to do the DNA test. I helped him order the test.
Weeks later he calls me to say, “I have a daughter.” “Well, yeah, you have 2,” I tell him. “No. I have a daughter,” he says again. I realize what he is telling me and I ask him how he feels about that. He repeats, “I have a daughter.” The excitement in his voice was obvious and I knew he couldn’t be happier! By the end of the year and for his 75th birthday, he traveled to Nevada to meet this daughter he never knew existed, Terri Crow, and her family.
The amazing thing about this part of the story is that Terri had only gotten her initial DNA results two days ahead of Ed getting his. While in Nevada for that first visit, Ed called me and introduced me to Terri. The two of us have spent hours upon hours on the phone. I have never met her or her family in person, but I can tell you in all honesty, I love her like a sister. I know they didn’t get nearly enough time together, but I’m happy to unknowingly have played a small part in them finding each other.
Ed Interdonati was not a perfect man, he was human. He had fun. He drank. He honorably served his country. He loved his children and was proud of them. He was just as if not more proud of his grandchildren. He was a caring and generous man. He was my friend and I’ll never forget him.
Ed, as you would say at the end of every call, “Well, my dear! I love ya and I’ll talk to you again soon.” Give my Skye a hug for me if you don’t mind.
