The holidays are meant to be a joyous time celebrating with friends and family. However, there can be significant amounts of stress, pressure, negative family interactions, and money worries. This time of year can be especially difficult for someone in recovery from addiction.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, there can be endless family gatherings, celebrations, and temptation. Even if someone is not in recovery from addiction, alcohol, and drugs become an unhealthy way to cope with the stress of the holiday season.
Binge drinking, for example, is a common problem and can lead to devastating consequences. In 2019, there were over 22,000 DUI arrests, and roughly 5.4% of Kentucky residents had struggled with an alcohol use disorder that same year.
“One of the most effective ways to avoid excessive drinking over the holidays is by offering mocktails at your holiday party,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “Holiday mocktails prevent binge drinking, drinking and driving, hangovers, and all the negative consequences of excessive alcohol use.”
However, avoiding the problem at holiday parties can still be challenging. Initially, it is essential to socialize wisely and isolate yourself. Isolation leads to depression, and this can lead to consuming alcohol.
It is OK to be selective about what holiday parties to attend and avoid parties that may have unavoidable triggers. In addition, it is critical to plan ahead, such as bringing non-alcoholic beverages or rehearsing what to say if everyone asks why you are not drinking.
If this is a massive family gathering, stay helpful, offer to help cook, serve, clean, or spend time with elderly family members. There are numerous ways to give back over the holiday season, and it is rewarding to do so.
Moreover, keep everything in perspective. There is no perfect holiday gathering, and you may have to rewrite your holiday story in your head. What you experienced while under the influence of drugs and alcohol will be dramatically different sober.
Do not leave any negative feelings unintended and reach out for support. It is vital to have a support network over the holiday season. These can be family, friends, or even support meetings. Finally, regardless if you are in recovery or not, practice self-care over the holiday season.
Everyone becomes caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and often forgets about proper nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep, and activities that promote healthy well-being. Find quiet time or downtime to practice self-care.
If you or someone you know is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction over the holidays, it is crucial to get help. Early intervention saves lives, and between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is the ideal time to attend drug and alcohol rehab.
These problems do not improve with time and generally worsen over the holidays because of stress, anxiety, worry, and loneliness. Reach out to those in need and offer help or be there to support a loved one through a difficult time.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
