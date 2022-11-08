The holidays are meant to be a joyous time celebrating with friends and family. However, there can be significant amounts of stress, pressure, negative family interactions, and money worries. This time of year can be especially difficult for someone in recovery from addiction.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, there can be endless family gatherings, celebrations, and temptation. Even if someone is not in recovery from addiction, alcohol, and drugs become an unhealthy way to cope with the stress of the holiday season.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.

