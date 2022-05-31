The following ABC’s are helpful reminders to make the most of life.
A – Always be considerate of others and respectful of others’ feelings.
B – Be friendly and pleasant.
C – Consider it a privilege to help others, even in small ways.
D – Do good. Open the door for someone. Pick up something a person has dropped.
E – Every chance you get, tell your family and friends, “I love you.“
F – Finish projects and take pride in doing so.
G – Go to others for help when you need help. It doesn’t make you weak, it makes you human.
H – Happiness is your personal business. Don’t rely on others to make you happy.
I – I am responsible to have and maintain a positive attitude. It makes life work out better.
J – Join clubs or groups to make friends. Social interaction is good
K – Keep in touch with family members and friends who live away from home.
L – Listen to others. It might really help someone who is depressed or down.
M – Make enough money to be comfortable, but don’t let it be the most important thing in your life.
N – Negative attitudes, feelings, and thoughts have no place in a productive world. Negativity is toxic.
O – Only you can make a change for the better. Changing things around us begins with changing ourselves.
P – ut God first and everything else will fall in place.
Q – Quiet time is time to organize one thought, and regroup.
R – Rest is necessary for our bodies and brains to function properly.
S – Save good memories and cherish them. Toss out the unpleasant ones.
T – Take time to look at the blue sky, feel a cool breeze on a hot day, or taste a snowflake
U – Understand another person’s point of view and feelings.
V – Very good days begin with very good attitudes.
W – Wait patiently when taking care of the elderly and sick
X – Always leave ‘Xtra” room and your heart and life for others.
Y – You can make a big difference in the world and how others see the world by your shining example.
Z – Zebras have stripes, leopards have spots, and all gods children look different from one another. All are lovely differences make for a beautiful and interesting world our heavenly father made a perfect plan. Now, we must respect his plan and love his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.