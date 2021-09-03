Chamber Chats

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is in full planning mode for all upcoming events. If you have not, please subscribe to our chamber emails through our website at www.loganchamber.com to stay up to date with all things chamber-related. We have also created a new website for the Tobacco & Heritage Festival, be sure to check that out at www.tobaccofest.org.
Recent News and EventsThe Logan County Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee is in the process of transforming the gray walls on the Russellville square into a colorful piece of art. The project is underway and already receiving positive feedback from the community.
August’s Beautification Award
On Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the August beautification award to Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home in Adairville. The award was presented by committee president, Keith Batchelor, to owners Adam and Becky Scales. The McCuddy Home is one of the oldest homes in Logan County. It was built in 1804 and is rich in history. The Scales’ have taken ownership of the property and have overseen a massive restoration.
Ribbon Cuttings
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated Lewisburg Banking Company — Auburn Branch with a ribbon-cutting. Community members, business leaders, LBC employees, and customers gathered together to properly welcome, celebrate, and support the new addition to Lewisburg Banking Company. The event was started with an opening prayer by Trevor Christian and a welcome by the Logan County Chamber. Edna Hughes, Lewisburg Bank President, spoke before the ribbon cutting and was also presented with a gift from fellow coworkers for 22 years of service.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated Jessica Kirby with a ribbon-cutting. The event was kicked off with a prayer by the chamber vice president, Keith Batchelor. She was also presented with a ribbon-cutting certificate. Family, friends, and community members joined the event as we welcomed Jessica Kirby back to Logan County where she has opened her law office. Jessica serves the states of Kentucky and Tennessee.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Copper & Ivy Boutique with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Community members gathered as Jeff Manley, chamber president congratulated the business on their grand opening and presented them with a ribbon-cutting certificate. The business further celebrated the day with a Sip & Shop, storewide sales, and a raffle giveaway.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash with a ribbon-cutting. Thoroughbred staff, community members, and chamber representatives joined together in celebration as Jeff Manley, chamber president, offered remarks and welcomed the new business to Russellville. The day was further celebrated with free shaved ice, free hot dogs, and giveaways. Radio stations WUHU 107.1 and The Point 105.3 broadcasted the event live. Thoroughbred Express offers single wash options, as well as monthly and yearly packages with unlimited washes.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Flint Ridge- The McCuddy Home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Friends, community members, and chamber members gathered for the celebration hosted by Becky and Adam Scales, owners of the property. The two were presented with a certificate by the chamber and congratulations on their success and restoration of the property. Adam Scales welcomed the crowd and prayed over the property and those present. Attendees celebrated with sweet treats, made by Beck Scales and family, and refreshments on the back patio addition. The commemoration continued throughout the day and ended with Pickin’ on the Porch at Flint Ridge with the Back Roads Bluegrass Band.
September Upcoming EventsSept. 23rd — Queen’s Pageant
Sept. 25th — Century Bike Ride
Sept. 25th — Road Rally
For more information, please call 270-726-2206. Review COVID-19 guidelines for all events at www.tobaccofest.org.
2021 Tobacco & Heritage Festival UpdatesWe are looking forward to the festival this October. Applications, a calendar of events, and more information about the festival are available on our new festival website www.tobaccofest.org.
Due to the recent increase in COVID cases in our area, the following events have been postponed for this year’s festival and will resume in 2022: Little Mister & Miss Pageant, Hangin’ with the Heroes, Historic Homes Tours, Community Health Fair, Senior Stroll, and the Special Needs Walk. These events pose a higher risk of COVID transmission due to the event size, location, and risk level of those in attendance.
The Queens Pageant will have additional safety precautions in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of the community. Participants of the Queen’s pageant will be given five tickets for admission into the auditorium and masks will be required for those attending. The pageant will be live-streamed via Facebook for the public the night of the event.
The festival steering committee has also planned to take safety measures throughout the festival this includes masks, a handwashing station on parade day, and social media live stream for those unable to attend. Please refer to www.tobaccofest.org for our COVID-19 guidelines.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. You can contact the chamber by calling 270-726-2206.
