Most, if not all things that we say or do, begins with a thought in our hearts. What can it hurt if we keep our thoughts to ourselves and never act on them, then who will know? “But I say unto you, whosoever looks on a woman to lust after her, hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” (Matt. 5:28) We may justify ourselves before men, but the God of heaven knows every thought that is in our heart. (Luke 16:15) When we find an evil thought entering our mind, throw out the trash, don’t let it stay there to build and grow. As an old preacher once told me, you can’t keep a bird from flying over your head, but don’t let it build a nest in your hair. Proverbs 23:7 tells us that as we think in our heart, so we are. Every word or deed begins with a thought, so let us take care what and how we think.
We have all heard the old adage, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.” Probably an answer to when someone insults or says something bad about someone. A good old saying, but unfortunately not true. Words can and often are the most hurtful and destructive things a person can do against another.
James chapter 3 tells us that the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity, that defiles the whole body. No man can tame the tongue, it is an unruly evil full of deadly poison. With the tongue we bless God the Father, and with the same tongue, we curse men, which are made in the image of God. James tells us this comes not from above, but is earthly, of the devil and should not be so. We plainly see from the above scripture that words can and do hurt, but most importantly they are not pleasing to God. One may say, well they are just words, I didn’t really mean anything by what I said. I can tell you for a truth that God does not look on our idle words so casually. Matthew 12:36-37 says, “But I say unto you, every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in judgment. For by thy words thou shall be justified, and by thy words thou shall be condemned.” Not only can our words be hurtful to our fellow man, but they can and will be used to justify or condemn us on that final day. Let us think before we open our mouths and let hurtful words escape that can never be recalled. No amount of “I’m sorry” will ever make up for careless or hurtful words spoken.
When we let evil thoughts and lust build in our hearts, eventually they will manifest themselves in our words and deeds. James chapter 1 tells us every man is tempted when he is drawn away with his own lust and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it brings forth sin, and sin, when it is finished brings forth death. A pretty scary scenario, that can begin with a single thought. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (II Cor. 5:10) The bottom line being, we will all be judged by what we think, say, and do while living on this earth. Let each of us guard our hearts, words, and deeds with God’s truth unto that great and notable day of judgment. We are all human and tempted, but if we endure temptation, when we are tried we will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to them that love him. (James 1:12)
