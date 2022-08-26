Most, if not all things that we say or do, begins with a thought in our hearts. What can it hurt if we keep our thoughts to ourselves and never act on them, then who will know? “But I say unto you, whosoever looks on a woman to lust after her, hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” (Matt. 5:28) We may justify ourselves before men, but the God of heaven knows every thought that is in our heart. (Luke 16:15) When we find an evil thought entering our mind, throw out the trash, don’t let it stay there to build and grow. As an old preacher once told me, you can’t keep a bird from flying over your head, but don’t let it build a nest in your hair. Proverbs 23:7 tells us that as we think in our heart, so we are. Every word or deed begins with a thought, so let us take care what and how we think.

We have all heard the old adage, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.” Probably an answer to when someone insults or says something bad about someone. A good old saying, but unfortunately not true. Words can and often are the most hurtful and destructive things a person can do against another.

