Looking through old photographs recently, I came across pictures from my fifth birthday party. I was dressed in a little pink dress with a white pinafore. My mother was wearing a pink and white maternity top. My new baby brother was born on the following July 13. This birthday was especially special. Since I was a birthday girl of May, a Maypole was erected for my party. A Maypole is a pole decorated with long ribbons in pastel colors. Little girls have a ribbon to dance around a spinning pole.
I remember the pretty little girls in pastel “baby doll “dresses, matching the colors of ribbon in blue, pink, and lavender. The dance in my memory is a blur of pastel ribbons. When the cake was brought out, the cake featured a miniature Maypole with pastel ribbons held by miniature dolls. No Kardashian could have dreamed up any more creative birthday party. I’m sure all in attendance enjoyed this unique and “over the top“ celebration.
I don’t remember any of my presents, but I will always remember my “Maypole.”
Parents and grandparents have a way of going all out for their children’s birthdays. I wish each of you the happiest of birthdays and many happy returns. On May 29th, this May baby turns 64 years young.
