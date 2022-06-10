Before we can determine if truth has been changed or watered down, we must know what truth is. In John 17:17, Jesus says, “Sanctify them through thy word, thy word is truth.” The word of the Lord endures forever (I Peter 1:25). The very nature of God clearly shows us that He cannot and will not change. “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change”(James 1:17). Since we now know that God’s word is truth, is unchangeable, and will endure forever, can that truth be changed or altered by any man? Again, let us look to God’s word for answers.
In Genesis Chapter 3, Satan only changed one little word of what God told Adam and Eve. God said that if they ate, or even touched the fruit of the tree in the midst of the garden, they would surely die. Satan told Eve that they would not surely die if they ate the fruit. We all know how that little debacle turned out. Then we can look at Cain and Able and what God told them to offer as sacrifice. When Able offered the approved gift, God accepted his gift. Cain offered a sacrifice that was not approved. God was not pleased at all but rejected the offering (Gen. Chapter 4). Also in Leviticus Chapter ten, we read of Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, who presumptuously and arrogantly offered strange fire to the Lord, not as He had commanded them. Then there went out fire from the Lord and they died before the Lord.
Just a few examples of God’s justice to those who dare to change or disobey his word. Today we see the exact same kind of behavior in man’s way of thinking. When God says “Believe and be baptized to be saved” (Mark 16:16), many men say “Believe and not be baptized to be saved.” Remember that one little word that Satan added when he tempted Eve? In Luke 22:19-20, Jesus commands us to partake of the bread and drink the fruit of the vine in remembrance of his broken body and shed blood when He died on the cross for our sins. The first century church came together on the first day of the week to break bread, that is, to partake of the Lord’s Supper, in remembrance of Him (Acts 20:7). Since they came together once a week, every week, and did this every time they came together, how can we draw any other conclusion than to partake of the Lord’s supper every first day of every week? Yet many who claim to be Christians, rarely or never keep this clear commandment. The list can go on and on of things man has changed, left out, added to, or watered down of the truth of God’s Word. When man changes God’s truth in any form or fashion, it is no longer truth. Why don’t we just get back to the word and simply do what God says?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.